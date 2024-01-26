The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $21,757.56 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $21,757.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,432.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,530.18.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

TOI opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 61.02% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 819,321 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

Further Reading

