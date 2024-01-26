The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $25,530.18 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,014 shares in the company, valued at $144,869.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,263 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $21,757.56.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of TOI opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 61.02% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 819,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oncology Institute by 101.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,555 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.