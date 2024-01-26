The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the December 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

