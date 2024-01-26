The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,541,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 174.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after buying an additional 762,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. 61,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,870. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,689. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

