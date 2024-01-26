Thomas Aj Frank Sells 50,300 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,145,479.56.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,155,752.07.

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

