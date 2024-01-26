Thomas Kenny Purchases 68,000 Shares of MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Stock

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kenny bought 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,640.00.
MediaValet Price Performance
Shares of MVP opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.50. MediaValet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Eight Capital cut shares of MediaValet from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.71 in a report on Thursday.
About MediaValet
MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.
