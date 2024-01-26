Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 1,600 Shares

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $10,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,162,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,313,353.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.
  • On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,520.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $57,240.26.
  • On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00.
  • On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $404,692.20.
  • On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Tile Shop stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. 6,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,988. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 200,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 108,269 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 803,786 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 1.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tile Shop Company Profile



Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

