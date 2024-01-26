Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,175,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,470,634.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $10,944.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $92,971.75.
  • On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $214,520.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $39,985.00.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $57,240.26.
  • On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00.
  • On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $404,692.20.
  • On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

TTSH stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tile Shop by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 108,269 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 803,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tile Shop by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

