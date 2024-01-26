Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $22,710.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $22,710.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,689,829 shares in the company, valued at $35,502,005.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $120,160.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $182,280.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $114,545.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,302 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $217,871.38.

On Friday, January 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,580.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00.

Tilly’s Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.56 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.75 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

