Timothy Stonehocker Sells 5,657 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,657 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $10,918.01. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 990,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,100 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $10,710.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,598 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $11,979.72.

Shares of SOUN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,013. The firm has a market cap of $462.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.11. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SOUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

