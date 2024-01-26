Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 104 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average of $132.67. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

