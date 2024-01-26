Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,179 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,604 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 45,737 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 566,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 3,187,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

