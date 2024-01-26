Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 408 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.74.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,344,940 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

