Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,153. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

