Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,490 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.38. 392,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

