Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 144 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $2,522,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 42.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.17.

CYBR traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $230.46. 125,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $241.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

