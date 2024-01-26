Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 53 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Trading Down 0.8 %

Nordson stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $265.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.