Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 803 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,328 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,949,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,595. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.