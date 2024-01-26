Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 219.8% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.04. 955,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,754. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

