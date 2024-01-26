Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. 445,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,428. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.