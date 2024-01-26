Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FBIN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.20. 903,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,735. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.