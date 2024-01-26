Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,850,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 822,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,128. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

