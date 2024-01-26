Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $219,000 Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 840,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,934. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.95. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

