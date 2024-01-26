Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $221,000 Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 974,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.