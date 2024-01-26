Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 501,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

