Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $6.42 on Friday, reaching $219.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

