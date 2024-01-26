Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.13. The stock had a trading volume of 273,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,550. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.47.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

