Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $303,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $289.15. 62,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.50 and its 200-day moving average is $271.69. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

