Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $304,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. 1,933,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,845. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

