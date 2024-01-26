Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.93. 358,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.00. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

