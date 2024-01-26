Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 98,059.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of REG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 434,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,548. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

