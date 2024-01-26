Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.94.

Qorvo stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.64. 526,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

