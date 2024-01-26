Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,633,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,460 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.216 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

