Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 425 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Loews by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Down 0.0 %

L stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. 164,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,186. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

