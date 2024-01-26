Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 665 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,872. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

