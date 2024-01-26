Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after buying an additional 2,507,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.2 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. 897,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,075. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

