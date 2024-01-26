Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.17. 141,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $266.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.09.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

