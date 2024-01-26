TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Trading Down 3.1% on Disappointing Earnings

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.29. 33,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 189,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,391,000 after acquiring an additional 678,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $18,040,000. State Street Corp grew its position in TowneBank by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.91.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

