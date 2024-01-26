Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 39,996 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical volume of 16,658 call options.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 3,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in American Express by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $13.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.47. 8,145,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day moving average of $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

