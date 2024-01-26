Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,190 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 223% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,707 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $89.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $91.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $15,341,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

