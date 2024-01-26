Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as high as C$4.18. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$4.18, with a volume of 96,724 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Transat A.T. Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a market cap of C$11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.92.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$764.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

