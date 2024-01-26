TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $8.13 Per Share

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $8.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.09. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2024 earnings at $29.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,078.90 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,080.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $998.60 and its 200-day moving average is $918.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total transaction of $19,775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,758,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

