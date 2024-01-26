Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube Sells 7,873 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 615,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,250. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $654.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

