Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Peter Heerma Sells 1,559 Shares

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. 615,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,250. The firm has a market cap of $654.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

