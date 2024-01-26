Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Peter Heerma Sells 1,559 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Heerma sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $14,140.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,790.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Travere Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. 615,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,250. The firm has a market cap of $654.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the period.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.
