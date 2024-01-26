Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 2,062 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $18,475.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $8.71. 615,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,250. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $654.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

