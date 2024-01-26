TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,951 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE THS opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

