TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $52.66.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 42.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

