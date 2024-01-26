Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

