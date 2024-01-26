TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Up 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.44. Approximately 33,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.