Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.52

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.52 and traded as low as C$30.03. Tucows shares last traded at C$30.03, with a volume of 1,166 shares trading hands.

Tucows Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.52.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.68 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tucows Company Profile

In other news, Director Robin Chase purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,375.00. In related news, Director Elliot Lawrence Noss sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.79, for a total transaction of C$249,795.00. Also, Director Robin Chase acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.95 per share, with a total value of C$249,375.00. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.