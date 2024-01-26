Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.52

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.52 and traded as low as C$30.03. Tucows shares last traded at C$30.03, with a volume of 1,166 shares trading hands.
Tucows Stock Down 3.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.52.
Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.68 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
